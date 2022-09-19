Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KROS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,417. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,061,000 after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

