KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,686 shares of company stock worth $8,545,598. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

