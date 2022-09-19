KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.86.
Progyny Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,686 shares of company stock worth $8,545,598. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
