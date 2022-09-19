Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.