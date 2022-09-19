Kin Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.99 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Kin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and $395,558.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00120037 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001972 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00857448 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,201,423 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. Kin’s official website is kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars.
