Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,295,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 20,115,596 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,893 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

