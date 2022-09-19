Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €26.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

