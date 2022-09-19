Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.26

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 319884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIGRY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

