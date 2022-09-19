Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 127.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $4,855.24 and $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

