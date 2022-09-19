Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.83

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 141157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.