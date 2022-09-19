Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Financial Review

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 1 4 1 3.00

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN has a consensus price target of $3.77, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Volatility & Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.76 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

