Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Koss has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of -1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

