KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 534,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639,123. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.