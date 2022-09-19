Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:TXT opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

