Kwmg LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $231.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

