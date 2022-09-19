Kwmg LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $138.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $146.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

