Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. 20,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,228. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.