Kwmg LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

NYSE AON opened at $275.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

