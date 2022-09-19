Kyle Michael Wool Acquires 3,559 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Kyle Michael Wool purchased 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $23,275.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,037.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

Shares of AIKI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.98. 2,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,224. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $16.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.