L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $231.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

