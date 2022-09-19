Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $885,323.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $885,323.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

