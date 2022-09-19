Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LDSCY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

About Land Securities Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

