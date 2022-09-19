Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,281 shares of company stock worth $995,921. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.93. 679,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,612. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $120.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

