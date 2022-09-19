LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LVTX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.02.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

