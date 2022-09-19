Lethean Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $87,457.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00153959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00268029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00722196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00573648 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00253429 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

