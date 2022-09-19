Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LICY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

LICY opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,684,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

