LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 23.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 14,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,107. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80.

