LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 605,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LFMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 686.40% and a negative net margin of 52.55%. Equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

LifeMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 448.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Stories

