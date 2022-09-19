Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 240,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,157. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.