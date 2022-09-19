LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 135,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

