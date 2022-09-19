Lightstreams (PHT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $115,949.38 and $51.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

