LikeCoin Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $3,548.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,017,500 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

