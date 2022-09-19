Liquity USD Hits Market Capitalization of $173.90 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $173.90 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00120037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00857448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 168,969,223 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

