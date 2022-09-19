LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $6,702,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,093,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

LIVB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,280. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

