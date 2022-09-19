LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.27

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in LivaNova by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

