LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 680,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

LVOX opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

