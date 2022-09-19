Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 58.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 58.43 ($0.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

LLOY opened at GBX 47.81 ($0.58) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). Also, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

