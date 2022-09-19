Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $416.52. 695,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.01. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

