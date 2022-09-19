LuaSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $139.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $139.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

