Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lucira Health Price Performance

Lucira Health stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,542.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $72,257 over the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lucira Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Lucira Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

