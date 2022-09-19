Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Luokung Technology by 46.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 272,376 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

LKCO opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

Featured Stories

