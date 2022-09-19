LUXCoin (LUX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $79,980.30 and $31.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00274034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00129402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,464,185 coins and its circulating supply is 13,456,952 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo)..online.”

