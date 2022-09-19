Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Macmahon Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Macmahon Company Profile
