MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 547,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics Trading Down 2.5 %

MacroGenics stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

