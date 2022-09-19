Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. 987,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $8,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

