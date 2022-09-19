Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $22.70

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $21.76. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 2,235 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

