Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $482,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

Prologis stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. 131,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

