Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 251,436 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,436 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $135,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 224,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

