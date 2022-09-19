Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 21,528 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.78. 63,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,392. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

