Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 27,367 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,367 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $214,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

