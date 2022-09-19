Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 40,344 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 920,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,047,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 108,990 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 488,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,592,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. 23,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,199. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

